Harry Maguire has declared himself fit for England’s Euro 2020 clash with Scotland.

The Three Lions are flying high after their opening match victory over Croatia , but Gareth Southgate was unable to call upon his first-choice centre-back.

But ahead of the Group D showdown with Scotland on Friday evening, Maguire announced he was ready to return to action.

"I feel good. I'm back available, been training and I'm looking forward to it," he said.

"Obviously the injury was a setback club football wise.

"Internationally I wanted to come into this with a lot of games under my belt with full fitness.

"I've done a few sessions now and feel like my fitness is there, so I'm available for the game."

England have been tipped among the favourites for Euro 2020 and Southgate will be eager to strengthen his side’s grip on Group D with another victory.

Aston Villa’s Tyrone Mings started alongside Manchester City defender John Stones in England’s first game and could be called on again if Maguire is not fully up to speed.

The Manchester United man admitted he could be feeling the ankle injury for some time.

"I'm sure it will niggle me for a few weeks and months. I haven't had one before, but from speaking to players and physios, I'm sure it will be niggling," he said.

"But as long as it's stable and the pain is bearable, then I'm sure I'll be fine.

"I was in every day seeing the physios and the manager Ole (Gunnar Solskjaer) has been great with me.

“He wouldn't hold me back if he thought I was fit for the first, second or third group game.

"He said: 'Go and enjoy it, make sure it's right, obviously'.

“We have been in constant contact and the club have been brilliant with me."

Italy became the first side on Wednesday to secure their spot in the next round and England can take a huge step towards doing the same with a win over Scotland, while another loss for Steve Clarke's side would virtually end their hopes of progressing after they slipped to a 2-0 defeat to the Czech Republic in their first game.

