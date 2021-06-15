Jack Grealish missed England's group training on Tuesday morning and Dean Henderson has been replaced by Aaron Ramsdale in England's Euro 2020 squad.

Grealish has been in the gym by himself and was not involved in the team session.

Manchester United goalkeeper Henderson, widely considered England's number two to Everton's Jordan Pickford, has picked up a hip injury and will return to his club for further assessment and rehabilitation, according to a statement on the FA's website.

Sheffield United goalkeeper Ramsdale was part of England's provisional squad that travelled up to Middlesbrough for warm-up friendlies against Austria and Romania, but was not set to be part of Gareth Southgate's plans when he trimmed his squad down to 26 players.

However, Henderson's injury sees Ramsdale return to the fold.

UEFA regulations state squads are allowed to replace their goalkeepers on medical grounds at any stage of the competition.

The 23-year-old, who won the U19s European Championships with England in 2017, was England U21s' first-choice goalkeeper at the European U21 Championships in Slovenia in March.

