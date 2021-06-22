Ben Chilwell and Mason Mount will miss England’s next game against the Czech Republic on Tuesday evening, and could potentially miss the next knockout round.

Chilwell and Mount have had to isolate themselves as a result of an interaction with Chelsea teammate Billy Gilmour after they played Scotland in their second group game.

Reports suggest that the three Chelsea players spoke to one another post match in the stadium tunnel, which means that the pair may have been exposed to the coronavirus.

Gilmour has tested positive for coronavirus and also has to isolate, whereas his England colleagues are isolating and missing the next group game as a precaution.

In a statement, the FA said: “We can confirm that Ben Chilwell and Mason Mount must isolate up to and including next Monday [28 June]. This decision has been taken in consultation with Public Health England.”

The Euro 2020 knockout rounds begin on 27 June and the first round games will also be played on the following two days. It is not yet known who England will face in their first round game, but they have already qualified after Belgium beat Finland on Monday.

