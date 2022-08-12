Reports in France on Thursday claimed Paris Saint-Germain had contacted Marcus Rashford’s representatives over a potential move.

However, news of the possible transfer was surprising for a number of reasons. Reports suggested that Rashford had not one, but two years left on his deal when a potential automatic extension was considered, and both Rashford and United were said to be against the move.

Further, the 24-year-old has been struggling for the best part of two years for fitness and form, and was disappointing again against Brighton in United's season opener.

Cyril Morin of Eurosport France was similarly taken aback.

“They don't really need him to be honest,” he told us. “The surprise is that PSG were looking for a "real 9", a strong, physical and powerful striker.

“That's why they were chasing Gianluca Scamacca who fits the description. Rashford looks like an opportunity with his one-year contract, more than a need.

"In terms of profile, he won't bring something very different from Kylian Mbappe and even Hugo Ekitike.”

Nevertheless, Rashford has a special reputation after being part of the side to pull off a famous Champions League comeback against PSG.

“He's remembered for his decisive penalty in Parc des Princes but also known for his social work,” Morin explained, before warning: “But we are aware of his last season which was a disaster. Manchester United still have a big audience here, especially when they are in crisis. So everybody knows what Rashford can do but also his actual limits...”

Morin believes that PSG may be focused on securing a potential bargain with Rashford’s contract soon running out, despite a potential two years left on it.

“It’s more an opportunity for Luis Campos,” he believes. “But yes, he fits what Campos usually does, with a specific look to players ending contracts. It's also the situation for Fabian Ruiz and with PSG’s money, they can easily negotiate now whereas they would face other challengers if players are free agents.”

Rashford, like Ruiz, is emblematic of a new strategy for Campos and new manager Christophe Galtier.

Morin observed: “It's a big change. Every signing so far looks very coherent to what PSG want to do this season. Every signing has a logical explanation, with Bitor Vitinha, Renato Sanches and maybe Ruiz to improve a midfield. A young player Ekitike and a hard-worker, the returning Pablo Sarabia to play when the star trio isn't fit or should rest.

“So it's not about the name anymore, it's about the profile needed to strengthen the team. Campos usually makes lists of five names for every position. Rashford is a name just like Scamacca was one. But it's not the only one and Campos might surprise us again.”

