Tottenham are stepping up their bid to sign Adama Traore on loan from Wolves with a view to a permanent £40m deal, according to reports.

The 25-year-old has two years left on his current deal at Molineux with the Telegraph suggesting Wolves would consider a transfer if the Spain international refuses to pen a new deal before the summer window shuts.

Traore, who has been in talks over an extension for over a year, played the full 90 minutes in the 1-0 home defeat to Tottenham on Sunday and his former manager, Nuno Espirito Santo is known to be a huge admirer of the forward.

Football Liverpool make Salah unavailable for Egypt duty 42 MINUTES AGO

It is believed Wolves would still prefer to keep one of their biggest attacking threats but would consider a transfer for a size-able fee should they fail to have a breakthrough in contract talks.

Tottenham’s managing director Fabio Paratici has already put in place summer deals for Cristian Romero and Pierluigi Gollini that involves a loan with an option to buy permanently at the end of the season. It seems a similar arrangement could be struck for Traore with Spurs keen on a loan prior to sealing a £40m deal through a series of smaller staggered payments, like the one that saw Diogo Jota move from Wolves to Liverpool last year.

Nuno on Kane: 'He did well, helped the team'

Football 'Unacceptable, a farce' - Nice and Marseille react to ugly derby clashes 5 HOURS AGO