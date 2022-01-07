Arsenal will play without their traditional red on their first kit, wearing an all-white strip against Nottingham Forest as part of an anti-knife crime campaign.

The club and kit manufacturer Adidas are using the strip as part of the No More Red campaign, which will be worn at the City Ground at Sunday’s third-round FA Cup tie.

The kit will not be sold, but instead will be issued to recognise those who make a positive contribution to their community, and is linked to the ‘Arsenal in the Community’ work done by the club, with support from Ian Wright and Idris Elba.

"The idea that Arsenal are going to come out in an all-white kit and say 'No More Red' will hopefully make people think 'Hang on, what's going on here?' - then look further and try and find out more," actor Idris Elba told Sky Sports

I hope it makes an impact that ripples into other football clubs and inspires other collaboration ideas, and investment in practical things to help young people, whether that's football pitches, or youth centres like the one I went to in Forest Gate where I played sport and where I actually fell in love with film.

"We need to give young people, especially teenagers, another option and an alternative to knife crime and gangs. It's about what we can offer them as an option.

"The reasons why they [Adidas and Arsenal] are doing this really resonated with me.

"I've got a big youth following and people always say to me: 'Idris, you came from the same place I came from, how did you do it?' And, it's the same with the footballers.

"To see these two giants say we want to do something significant, specific to the culture of football, that says we are watching, we care, we want to do something - that really resonated with me. It really did."

