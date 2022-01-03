FC Augsburg have signed American international striker Ricardo Pepi from FC Dallas.

The 18-year-old prospect joined from MLS, the German club confirmed on Monday afternoon.

Pepi had been linked to a host of European clubs including Ajax and Borussia Dortmund but has elected to join relegation-threatened Augsburg, perhaps because there is an easier path through to first team action.

Pepi has scored 13 goals in 31 appearances and also made his debut for the USMNT in their World Cup qualification game against Honduras in September.

The player had put in a transfer request with the team and CBS reports that the club wanted $13.5 million (£10m), with Augsburg ultimately paying almost double that, with a fee said to be $20m (£14.8m.

