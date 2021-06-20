Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy is to deny Harry Kane the chance to move to Manchester City this summer, report the Telegraph.

The England captain has made it clear that he wants to leave Tottenham after Euro 2020 to give him a greater chance of winning silverware.

But the newspaper report Levy will not allow the striker to leave and City are said to be unwilling to be involved in a protracted transfer saga.

Kane is said to be valued comfortably over £100m.

Kane was substituted in England's goalless draw with Scotland at Euro 2020 on Friday night, but the 28-year-old insisted it had nothing to do with speculation surrounding his future.

"Absolutely not, to be honest," Kane said.

"All my focus is on how I can help this team and how we can be successful in this tournament.

"I understand from a media point of view there is speculation, but I am fully focused on the job we have here.

"We would have wanted to beat Scotland and go through, but that is not always the case in tournament football. It isn’t as easy as that."

