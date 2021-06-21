Manchester City have reportedly made an offer of £100m plus players for Tottenham striker Harry Kane.

That's according to football journalist Fabrizio Romano and The Guardian.

However, the Telegraph reported over the weekend that club chairman Daniel Levy will deny Kane the chance to move away this summer.

The England captain has made it clear that he wants to leave Tottenham after Euro 2020 to give him a greater chance of winning silverware.

'He will score goals' - Trippier defends Kane

Kane was substituted in England's goalless draw with Scotland at Euro 2020 on Friday night, but the 27-year-old insisted his disappointing performance had nothing to do with speculation surrounding his future.

"Absolutely not, to be honest," Kane said. "All my focus is on how I can help this team and how we can be successful in this tournament.

"I understand from a media point of view there is speculation, but I am fully focused on the job we have here.

"We would have wanted to beat Scotland and go through, but that is not always the case in tournament football. It isn’t as easy as that."

Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak said in an end of season interview with the club's official media channels that they are going to try and sign a high-profile replacement for Sergio Aguero this summer.

"We lose a very important legend in Sergio Aguero, very hard shoes to fill, but I’m confident we will find the right player to fill those shoes," he said.

"There's other areas within the team that obviously need investment, not too many, it’s not about numbers."

