Lucy Bronze has ended speculation about her future by completing a move to Spanish champions Barcelona.

The Telegraph suggested the 30-year-old had set her sights on a move to the West Coast of America, but instead she has elected to remain at the top level of European football.

Bronze has put her name to a two-year contract with Barcelona after signing on a free transfer.

A medical passed off without a hitch on Saturday morning, and a presentation ceremony is set to take place.

"I'm very happy to play for a club like FC Barcelona, ​​one of the biggest teams in the world,” Bronze said . “I really want to start working with the team.

"After a couple of conversations, you can't say no to Barca."

It is a huge boost to Barca’s hopes of regaining the Champions League, after losing to Lyon in the final last season, as Bronze is one of the game’s finest players.

Her marauding play from the right flank will add attacking thrust to Barca’s forward line, while she has made her name as a top-class right-back.

Bronze is Barca’s third signing of the summer, following Laia Codina and Nuria Rabano to Camp Nou.

Prior to linking up with Barcelona, Bronze’s focus will be on helping England at this summer’s European Championship.

