Juventus forward Paulo Dybala has been contact by Liverpool about a transfer, according to reports.

The Italian side are currently on the cusp of signing 21-year-old Serbian international Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina, which would allow Alvaro Morata to complete his return to Spain as Barcelona wait for the player to cancel his loan arrangement, but it could also have implications for the Argentine international.

Dybala is not an out-and-out striker, but Italian website TuttoMercatoWeb reports both he and Federico Bernardeschi could be on their way out of the club, with Dybala’s contract due to expire at the end of the season and contract talks have stalled between Juve and the player.

That means that Liverpool could sign him on a pre-contract agreement on a free transfer for this summer, with Juventus set for a meeting in February to decide on their various contract renewals in the squad.

Also interested in the player is Inter Milan, the current Serie A champions.

OUR VIEW - DYBALA DOES NOT SUIT LIVERPOOL, BUT INTER HAVE A CHANCE

We spoke to Eurosport Italy's Stefano Silvestri, who gave us some insight into the moves behind the scenes and in the news that led to this situation.

Why have his contract negotiation stalled?

It is quite surprising, as in October Dybala's agent had reached an agreement in principle to renew his contract. Some say that Juve have changed their conditions, but that's never been confirmed. Bianconeri CEO Maurizio Arrivabene has revealed they will talk again in February, but the player seemed a little bit disappointed after the game against Udinese, saying that “I have nothing to prove to anyone”. So, everything can still happen.

Inter Milan are also linked with him, would he prefer to stay in Italy?

It could be a concrete scenario, even because Inter's CEO is Giuseppe Marotta, who has already worked with him at Juve and clearly appreciates him. He has confirmed that the two clubs were working to swap Dybala and Mauro Icardi in 2019.

Would Liverpool suit his style of play?

I don't think Liverpool could be considered the best team for him. Dybala's style of play does not fit Klopp's 4-3-3. He is different from Mo Salah. The Argentinian is a quality player who needs to play alongside another striker with different characteristics, as Vlahovic can be. Juventus fans are looking forward to seeing this exciting duo in action.

