Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick does not know if Jesse Lingard will move to Newcastle United.

The 29-year-old England international is believed to be keen to move on from Old Trafford as he enters the last six months of his current contract.

United and Lingard do not appear close to agreeing fresh terms, meaning he can agree a pre-contract deal with clubs outside England to move on a free transfer this summer, but his current club may want to sell the player now to raise funds before losing him for nothing.

Some reports suggest that Lingard is concerned that moving to Newcastle could be a threat to his career if they are relegated, but he could move on loan.

United’s interim manager Rangnick spoke ahead of the weekend’s game and said he was unsure of Lingard’s status: “He's a really good player, it's normal - Newcastle showed interest in him but I am not the one dealing with that.”

However he hinted that the ball is in the player’s court.

“The question is what Jesse wants to do - I wouldn't be unhappy if he stayed until the rest of the season,” he said.

