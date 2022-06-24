Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen is choosing between offers from Manchester United and Brentford ahead of next season.

The 30-year-old midfielder looked to be on the cusp of retirement last summer after suffering a heart attack at the European Championships.

While the player was able to survive and ultimately return to training, he was released by Inter Milan as Serie A rules prevented the inclusion of a player who uses a pacemaker.

The playmaker then returned to his former club Ajax to train under Erik ten Hag, which may have prompted interest from the Dutchman now that he has taken charge at Old Trafford. Following the exit of Juan Mata, Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard, the club are operating on a tight budget for their rebuild and Eriksen is available on a free transfer.

After training with Ajax, Eriksen returned to competitive action with Brentford on a short-term contract for the second half of last season, and he played an instrumental part in the club’s successful attempt at maintaining their Premier League status.

There has been other interest rumoured from former club Tottenham, but Sky Sports reports that only United and Brentford are in the running.

United have offered higher wages and the chance to work with Ten Hag after training with him during his rehabilitation is another attractive factor, but Brentford offer less competition for time on the pitch for the Dane, which would help him ensure he features for his national team in the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

