Corinthians would want to sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United, according to their president.

Duilio Monteiro Alves told the Ulissescast programme that the Brazilian side are happy to bring the Portuguese international striker to Corinthians if the transfer is possible.

The 37-year-old forward wants to leave Manchester United after the club instituted a 25% pay cut for players following the failure of the club to qualify for this year’s Champions League tournament.

Ronaldo missing out on a European campaign means that he will not have the chance to add to his scoring records for at least one more season.

That led to speculation that he could join one of Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid, but no move has materialised, and there have even been suggestions he could make a move to Sporting Lisbon or Napoli in order to play Champions League football.

For now he appears set to start the season at Old Trafford, especially given Anthony Martial’s recent injury, but Alves would be ready to sign Ronaldo.

"It's true, I'm dreaming big. This is Corinthians! Aren't Willian and Renato Augusto here?" he said .

"In football everything is possible, and I have the obligation to do my best for Corinthians.

"Is it possible? I don't know. We haven't tried yet, we haven't looked into it, but we are keeping an eye on it. Imagine if he suddenly wants to play in Brazil."

Our view: A move to Brazil solves little

One positive development from a move to Corinthians for Ronaldo would be that he can compete for titles, and while they would not hold the same importance to his resume as his European triumphs, there would be a chance to burnish his credentials further. However, if Ronaldo wants to score Champions League goals then he cannot consider a move to any other continent, and that is before the wage demands are factored in.

With a month left of the transfer window, it is increasingly likely that he will see out the season with United, but relations could be strained if the club make a poor start to the campaign and do not pick up more players in the coming weeks.

