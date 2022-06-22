Gareth Bale's representatives are in talks with Championship club Cardiff City over a move to the Welsh side, according to reports.

According to the BBC , Bale's people are in negotiations with Cardiff chairman Mehmet Dalman.

Gareth Bale visited Cardiff's training base on Wednesday morning and spoke with manager Steve Morison for the first time, report Wales Online

The same outlet reports that club owner Vincent Tan is excited by the possibility of having the Wales talisman play for the club he owns.

The Wales captain is a free agent after leaving Real Madrid in the summer and is said to also be "in talks with lots of other clubs" over a transfer.

The five-time Champions League winner, who joined Real Madrid for £85m in 2013, has also been linked with a move to MLS as well as Tottenham.

Bale, who was born and raised in Cardiff, is hoping to lead Wales in their first World Cup since 1958 later this year in Qatar.

Cardiff share a training ground with the Football Association of Wales (FAW) which means Bale could carry on working with Wales' medical and fitness staff.

When on international duty with Wales last week, Bale said: “I don’t really know if the standard makes too much of a difference. A football game is a football game.

“I feel like I’ll never really lose my quality on the ball. I guess it’s a conversation to be had.

“I need time to think what’s the best move for me, my family, my kids, and hopefully we’ll sort that over the summer. I have options.”

Bale reportedly earned £600,000 a week at Real and would take a substantial wage cut should he join Cardiff.

