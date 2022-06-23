Christopher Nkunku has signed a new contract with RB Leipzig, ending speculation of an imminent move to Manchester United.

The 24-year-old French international had also been linked with fellow Premier League side Chelsea, but he is now almost certain to spend at least the next season in the Bundesliga.

The new contract runs until 2026, with the 24-year-old’s form last season earning interest from across Europe. He scored 35 goals and provided 19 assists in 50 appearances for his club last season.

However, the former PSG forward is not ready to move on yet.

He told RB Leipzig’s official website “I’m pleased to continue wearing the RB Leipzig shirt. “After our great achievement in winning the DFB-Pokal, it remained clear that my story here isn’t over yet – we want more!

“I was really impressed with the club’s efforts to keep me, so a big thanks goes to those responsible for the trust in me and especially to Oliver Mintzlaff, with whom I was always in close contact.

“RB Leipzig have made a name for themselves on the international stage in recent years and have shown time and again that we can compete for titles. We want to build on that going forward and go one step further.”

However, his stay may end before his contract is up. Reports suggest that there is a 60 million release clause which can be exercised next summer.

