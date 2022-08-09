When is the European Masters 2022? And where?
The European Masters will be held in Stadthalle, Furth, Germany from the 16-21 August 2022.
Ad
How to watch August European Masters 2022
European Masters
White bridges astonishing 47-year gap with 322nd century break
You can watch all the action live on Eurosport. Check here for TV listings, or how to stream the event live on discovery+.
Daily reports and highlights will be published online on the Eurosport website.
Who is playing? Where are John Higgins and Neil Robertson?
Four matches have been held over from qualifying, with defending champion Fan Zhengyi, plus the three top-ranked players – Ronnie O’Sullivan, Mark Selby, and Judd Trump – all playing on the opening day on 16 August.
In qualifying, both Zhang Anda and Hossein Vafaei made 147 breaks, while John Higgins and Mark Allen failed to qualify. Higgins lost to Scott Donaldson, while Farakh Ajaib defeated Allen.
Neil Robertson opted out of the early action of the new snooker season, choosing to skip the Championship League, European Masters and British Open. "I've got a young family now so I don't need to play in every tournament these days," explained Robertson.
- 'Playing for fun' – Robertson reveals why he is missing from action
- Who are the top 50 greatest break-builders of all time?
- 'I feel fantastic' – Brecel claims third ranking title with Championship League glory
The last European Masters was held earlier this year in February, with Zhengyi stunning O’Sullivan 10-9 in the final.
‘One of the biggest shocks’ – Snooker world rocked by ‘incredible’ O’Sullivan loss
What is the format at European Masters 2022?
The tournament will be best of nine frames up to and including the quarter-finals. The semi-finals are best of 11 frames, and the final will be best of 17.
What is the European Masters 2022 schedule?
Tuesday 16 August – Three sessions: four held-over Round 1 matches and 14 Last 64 matches
Wednesday 17 August – Three sessions: 18 Last 64 matches
Thursday 18 August – Three sessions: 16 Last 32 matches
Friday 19 August – Three sessions: eight Last 16 matches in opening two sessions; four quarter-finals in evening session
Saturday 20 August – Two sessions, semi-final 1 in afternoon session, semi-final 2 in evening session
Sunday 21 August – Final held across two sessions in afternoon and evening
Last 64 draw in full
Top half
Fan Zhengyi or Michael Judge v Daniel Wells
Gary Wilson (32) v Lukas Kleckers
Anthony McGill (16) v Si Jiahui
Hossein Vafaei (17) v Xiao Guodong
Chris Wakelin v Oliver Brown
Zhang Anda v Shaun Murphy (9)
Andy Hicks v Jimmy Robertson (25)
Lyu Haotian v Kyren Wilson (8)
Scott Donaldson v Chang Bingyu
Ryan Day (28) v Steven Hallworth
Luca Brecel (12) v Wu Yize
Haydon Pinhey v Rory McLeod
James Cahill v Ali Carter (20)
Ian Burns v Stuart Bingham (13)
David Grace v Michael White
Jackson Page v Mark Selby (3) or Yuan Sijun
Bottom half
Ashley Hugill v Judd Trump (2) or Noppon Saengkham
Oliver Lines v Andrew Higginson
Farakh Ajaib v Barry Pinches
Marco Fu v Lei Peifan
Stuart Carrington v Jordan Brown (22)
Aaron Hill v Barry Hawkins (11)
Jak Jones v Robert Milkins (27)
Li Hang v Zhao Xintong (6)
Mark Williams (7) v Sanderson Lam
Dominic Dale v Jimmy White
Jack Lisowski (10) v Matthew Stevens
Zhou Yuelong (23) v Graeme Dott
Mitchell Mann v Ricky Walden (18)
Dylan Emery v Yan Bingtao (15)
Anthony Hamilton v Jamie Jones (31)
Mark Joyce v Ronnie O’Sullivan (1) or Sean O’Sullivan
Prize money
- Winner: £80,000
- Runner-up: £35,000
- Semi-final: £17,500
- Quarter-final: £11,000
- Last 16: £7,500
- Last 32: £4,500
- Last 64: £3,000
- Highest break: £5,000
- Total: £422,000
European Masters
O'Sullivan moves further ahead as world No. 1
European Masters
Higgins suffers shock exit at European Masters
Share this article
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad