World No. 1 Ronnie O’Sulivan has withdrawn from next week’s European Masters in Furth, Germany due to medical reasons.

He will be replaced in the draw by Luke Simmonds.

The European Masters is the second ranking event of the 2022/23 snooker season after the Championship League, which was won by Luca Brecel.

The final of the tournament is on Sunday, August 21.

Neil Robertson will also not be playing in Furth, choosing to skip the Championship League, European Masters and British Open.

"I've got a young family now so I don't need to play in every tournament these days," explained Robertson

The 2020 European Masters champion Mark Selby starts against talented Chinese player Yuan Sijun.

Defending champion Fan Zhengyi – who defeated O'Sullivan 10-9 in last season's final in Milton Keynes – begins his title defence against Michael Judge.

The last of the qualifying fixtures held over to the Stadthalle venue will see world No. 2 Judd Trump meet Crucible qualifier Noppon Saengkham.

Three-time world champion Mark Williams begins his campaign in the last 64 against Sanderson Lam on Wednesday, August 17.

How to watch 2022 European Masters

You can watch all the action live on Eurosport. Check here for TV listings , or how to stream the event live on discovery+

