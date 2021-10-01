Judd Trump beat Ronnie O'Sullivan 9-7 in the Northern Ireland Open final for a third successive year to claim the Alex Higgins trophy at the Marshall Arena in November 2020.

However, the world number one will need to navigate a qualifying match - where he will face Andrew Pagett - on Sunday October 10 before entering the main draw.

Qualifying matches for the top 16 plus three Northern Irish players - Christopher Clifford, Robbie McGuigan and Jordan Brown - were held over to be played at the Waterfront Hall between October 9 and 11, which means some big names could still miss out.

When is the Northern Ireland Open and how to watch?

The Northern Ireland Open runs from October 9 to October 17 at the Waterfront Hall in Belfast.

SCHEDULE

Qualifiers held over to the main arena.

Sat 9 Oct 20:00

Christopher Clifford (a) v Gao Yang [74]

Zhou Yuelong [16] v Jimmy Robertson [58]

Anthony McGill [15] v Lee Walker [84]

Sun 10 Oct 11:00

Stephen Maguire [8] v Steven Hallworth [68]

Stuart Bingham [12] v Ben Hancorn [82]

Yan Bingtao [14] v Hossein Vafaei [41]

Sun 10 Oct 14:00

Jack Lisowski [13] v Ashley Hugill [77]

John Higgins [7] v Joe O'Connor [61]

Mark Selby [2] v Mark Lloyd (a)

Sun 10 Oct 16:00

Mark Allen [9] v Si Jiahui (a)

Robbie McGuigan (a) v Sam Craigie [49]

Neil Robertson [4] v Barry Pinches [97]

Sun 10 Oct 20:00

Judd Trump [1] v Andrew Pagett [105]

Kyren Wilson [6] v Jamie Clarke [65]

Gary Wilson [31] v Jordan Brown [36]

Sun 10 Oct 21:00

Ronnie O'Sullivan [3] v Stuart Carrington [46]

Barry Hawkins [11] v Iulian Boiko [92]

Mark J Williams [10] v Mark Joyce [60]

Mon 11 Oct 14

Shaun Murphy [5] vBai Langning (a)

ROUND 1

Mon 11 Oct 11:00

Yuan Sijun [94] v Alfie Burden [112]

Lü Haotian [56] v Allister Carter [22]

Mitchell Mann [93] v Xiao Guodong [27]

Mon 11 Oct 14:00

Liang Wenbo [26] v Luca Brecel [37]

Mon 11 Oct 16:00

James Cahill (a) v Fergal O'Brien [73]

Mon 11 Oct 20:00

Tom Ford [21] v Ashley Carty [69]

Mon 11 Oct 21:00

Oliver Lines [67] v Ben Woollaston [43]

Tue 12 Oct 11:00

Lu Ning [34] v Jamie O'Neill [113]

David Grace [53] v David B Gilbert [18]

Tue 12 Oct 14:00

Jackson Page [95] v Noppon Saengkham [38]

Tue 12 Oct 16:00

Martin O'Donnell [45] v Ricky Walden [29]

Tue 12 Oct 20:00

Simon Lichtenberg [70] v Matthew Stevens [33]

Tue 12 Oct 21:00

Martin Gould [23] v Jak Jones [63]

Wed 13 Oct 11:00

Liam Highfield [42] v Ryan Day [25]

Chris Wakelin [57] v Tian Pengfei [54]

What is the format?

All matches are played over best-of-seven frames until the quarter-finals, which increases to best-of-nine.

The semi-finals are contested over the best-of-11 frames, with the best-of-17 frames final on Sunday 17 November.

What is the prize money on offer?

Stage Prize money Winner £70,000 Runner-up £30,000 Semi-final £20,000 Quarter-final £10,000 Last 16 £7,500 Last 32 £4,000 Last 64 £3,000

Context

The Northern Ireland Open is the first of the 2021/22 season’s Home Nations events and will be followed by the subsequent tournaments in England, Scotland and Wales.

Judd Trump won the tournament for a third successive year in 2020 as the Bristolian overcame Ronnie O’Sullivan 9-7 in the showpiece final.

Trump also beat The Rocket in the final in Belfast in both 2018 and 2019 and is now seeking a fourth crown on the bounce.

Prior to that, Mark Williams was the victor in 2017 and Mark King claimed a famous win back in 2016.

The tournament features 128 of the world’s top players, battling for the famous Alex Higgins Trophy and hoping to make a fast start to the Home Nations series.

Tickets

For full details on tickets for the Northern Ireland Open, check out the official World Snooker website.

