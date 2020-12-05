When is the Scottish Open and how to watch?
The tournament runs from Monday, 7 December until Sunday, 13 December. Eurosport will broadcast the event. Check here for TV listings, or alternatively here for details on how to stream the event live on eurosport.co.uk and the app. In addition to the live streaming, daily reports and highlights will be published online on the Eurosport website.
Scene-setter
Mark Selby is the defending champion, he gets his quest underway against Yuan Sijun on Monday in the afternoon session. World champion Judd Trump will meet Alexander Ursenbacher on Monday evening while Ronnie O’Sullivan will face Allan Taylor on Tuesday.
Mark Selby wins the 2019 Scottish Open
Image credit: Eurosport
What is the format?
All matches are the best of seven frames until the quarter final, when they become best of nine. The semi-finals are best of 11 and the final is best of 17.
Scottish Open full draw, schedule and results (all times GMT)
FIRST ROUND
Monday, 7 December
Morning (11am)
- Gary Thomson (a) v Nigel Bond [66]
- Ben Woollaston [32] v Amine Amiri [106]
- Mark Joyce [59] v Xu Si [77]
- Akani Songsermsawad [53] v Ian Burns [65]
- Alan McManus [44] v Xiao Guodong [35]
- Pang Junxu [108] v Ricky Walden [46]
- Stephen Maguire [9] v Zak Surety [113]
- Yan Bingtao [12] v Jak Jones [84]
Afternoon (1pm)
- Zhou Yuelong [25] v Peter Lines [91]
- Michael Holt [28] v Gerard Greene [72]
- Mark Selby [1] v Yuan Sijun [52]
- Gao Yang [99] v Duane Jones [82]
- Barry Pinches [73] v Jordan Brown [97]
- Ding Junhui [10] v Mark Davis [43]
- Iulian Boiko [120] v Joe O'Connor [49]
- Mark Allen [8] v Jimmy White [90]
- Steven Hallworth [111] v Brian Ochoiski (a)
- Liam Highfield [60] v Fan Zhengyi [118]
- David B Gilbert [13] v Matthew Stevens [33]
Evening (5.30pm)
- Louis Heathcote [68] v Si Jiahui [78]
- James Cahill [75] v Jamie Clarke [93]
- Anthony McGill [20] v Sam Craigie [55]
- Thepchaiya Un-Nooh [15] v Michael Collumb (a)
- Jack Lisowski [16] v Oliver Lines [115]
- Sean Maddocks [119] v Brandon Sargeant [98]
- Judd Trump [3] v Alexander Ursenbacher [64]
- Liang Wenbo [30] v David Lilley [89]
- Andrew Higginson [57] v Luca Brecel [34]
- Kyren Wilson [5] v Simon Lichtenberg [109]
- Barry Hawkins [21] v Stuart Carrington [54]
- Chen Zifan [81] v Mark King [45]
- Dominic Dale [67] v Igor Figueiredo [74]
Monday, 8 December
Morning (11am)
- Jamie Jones [102] v Daniel Wells [58]
- Zhao Jianbo [101] v Kacper Filipiak [80]
- Zhao Xintong [29] v Rod Lawler [79]
- Eden Sharav [70] v Anthony Hamilton [47]
- Mark J Williams [14] v Lukas Kleckers [104]
- Alex Borg [110] v Ashley Carty [103]
- Aaron Hill [105] v Peter Devlin [107]
Afternoon (1pm)
- Luo Honghao [62] v Li Hang [37]
- Matthew Selt [27] v Elliot Slessor [56]
- Neil Robertson [4] v Lei Peifan [100]
- Ashley Hugill [123] v Farakh Ajaib [114]
- Graeme Dott [22] v Robert Milkins [51]
- Lee Walker [122] v Fergal O'Brien [117]
- Joe Perry [19] v Jackson Page [69]
- Jimmy Robertson [48] v Noppon Saengkham [39]
- John Higgins [6] v Sohail Vahedi [85]
- Chris Wakelin [61] v Fraser Patrick [95]
- Ken Doherty [88] v Chang Bingyu [76]
Evening (5.30pm)
- Gary Wilson [17] v Lü Haotian [42]
- Stuart Bingham [11] v Ben Hancorn [116]
- Mitchell Mann [71] v Hossein Vafaei [36]
- Riley Parsons [112] v Lu Ning [40]
- Tom Ford [24] v Rory McLeod [96]
- Kurt Maflin [26] v Jamie O'Neill [83]
- Andy Hicks [86] v Billy Joe Castle [94]
- Allister Carter [18] v Ryan Day [41]
- Ronnie O'Sullivan [2] v Allan Taylor [92]
- Shaun Murphy [7] v David Grace [63]
- Scott Donaldson [23] v Michael White (a)
- Jamie Wilson [121] v Martin O'Donnell [38]
- Robbie Williams [87] v Paul S Davison (a)