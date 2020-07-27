Mark Selby: Some supporters better than none for World Championship

Mark Selby
Image credit: Getty Images
Three-time champion Mark Selby is looking forward to playing in front of a crowd at the World Championship, even though it will be a reduced capacity at the Crucible.
The World Championship starts on Friday, live on Eurosport, with Selby chasing a fourth title to go with his 2014, 2016 and 2017 triumphs.
The tournament will become the UK’s first indoor event to pilot the safe return of fans amid the coronavirus pandemic, a move Selby has welcomed following events behind closed doors.
“I was really happy,” he told Eurosport. “We played two tournaments at Milton Keynes behind closed doors with no crowd - the first tournament we played was the Championship League, which we have once a year anyway on the calendar behind closed doors and that was something we were used to.
“The second tournament - the Tour Championship - was tough because that’s one of our biggest tournaments and every year we normally get a full crowd, so to play it with no crowd was difficult.
“Going to the Crucible, knowing what I’ve experienced over the last few years by winning it and playing in front of a packed audience and knowing what a fantastic venue it is when it’s full, it would’ve been disappointing going there with no-one at all. I know there’s not going to be that many – there are rumours it’s going to be 150-200, so probably 100 on each side – but some is better than none.
“It’ll definitely be exciting to have some people there and I think it’s the start of what’s to come and hopefully it’s not too far before we’re round the corner and the crowd can get bigger and bigger.”
Every ticket-holding fan who, under instruction from World Snooker Tour, re-registered their interest to attend in person last month had secured their place at the showpiece event, a statement read.
Selby of course has ambitions of lifting a fourth world title, but the former world number one added it would be a shame if a maiden champion were to win in front of a smaller crowd in Sheffield.
He added: “I think you’re going to get shocks like that, and you’ll probably get a few more at the Crucible as well.
“For me, I hope whoever wins at the Crucible is someone that’s won it in the past. If somebody wins it for the first time, it’ll be fantastic for them, but you’ve also got the situation where it’s not a full crowd; not everyone’s been able to practice, and it almost takes the shine off their win if they’re able to win it.
“If someone wins it before who’s won it in the past, you don’t get all those questions asked. Hopefully that’s the case but we’ll have to wait and see.”
When does the tournament begin?
The 44th staging of the 2020 World Championship begins on Friday 31 July at 10am (BST) and ends on Sunday 16 August with the final session starting at 7pm (BST) at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield, host venue for the sport's biggest event since 1977
It had been due to start on Saturday 18 April and run until Monday 4 May, but was forced to be delayed due to the global coronavirus crisis.
16 qualifiers will be drawn against the top 16 for the first round of the tournament.
Where can I watch?
Eurosport and Eurosport Player will broadcast all 17 days of the event. Check here for TV listings, or alternatively here for details on how to stream the event live via the Eurosport Player. In addition to the live streaming available on Eurosport Player, daily reports and highlights of matches will be published online on the Eurosport website.
What is the draw for the Snooker World Championship?
World Championship first round
- Judd Trump Eng (1) v Qualifier
- Yan Bingtao Chn (16) v Qualifier
- Stephen Maguire Sco (9) v Qualifier
- Kyren Wilson Eng (8) v Qualifier
- John Higgins Sco (5) v Qualifier
- David Gilbert Eng (12) v Qualifier
- Jack Lisowski Eng (13) v Qualifier
- Mark Allen NI (4) v Qualifier
––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––
- Mark Williams Wal (3) v Qualifier
- Stuart Bingham Eng (14) v Qualifier
- Ding Junhui Chn (11) v Qualifier
- Ronnie O’Sullivan Eng (6) v Qualifier
- Mark Selby Eng (7) v Qualifier
- Shaun Murphy Eng (10) v Qualifier
- Barry Hawkins Eng (15) v Qualifier
- Neil Robertson Aus (2) v Qualifier
The format
- First round: best of 19 frames
- Second round: best of 25 frames
- Quarter-finals: best of 25 frames
- Semi-finals: best of 33 frames
- Final: best of 35 frames
Prize money
- Winner: £500,000
- Runner-up: £200,000
- Semi-finalist: £100,000
- Quarter-finalist £50,000
- Second round: £30,000
- First round: £20,000
- Last 48: £15,000
- Last 80: £10,000
- Last 112: £5,000
- Highest break: £15,000
- Total price fund: £2,395,000
Former world champions in field
- Ronnie O'Sullivan (2001, 2004, 2008, 2012, 2013)
- John Higgins (1998, 2007, 2009, 2011)
- Mark Williams (2000, 2003, 2018)
- Mark Selby (2014, 2016, 2017)
- Judd Trump (2019)
- Stuart Bingham (2015)
- Neil Robertson (2010)
- Graeme Dott (2006)
- Shaun Murphy (2005)