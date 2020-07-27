Mark Selby: Some supporters better than none for World Championship

Three-time champion Mark Selby is looking forward to playing in front of a crowd at the World Championship, even though it will be a reduced capacity at the Crucible.

The World Championship starts on Friday, live on Eurosport, with Selby chasing a fourth title to go with his 2014, 2016 and 2017 triumphs.

World Championship World Snooker Championship: Latest qualifying results and match schedule 4 HOURS AGO

The tournament will become the UK’s first indoor event to pilot the safe return of fans amid the coronavirus pandemic, a move Selby has welcomed following events behind closed doors.

“I was really happy,” he told Eurosport. “We played two tournaments at Milton Keynes behind closed doors with no crowd - the first tournament we played was the Championship League, which we have once a year anyway on the calendar behind closed doors and that was something we were used to.

“The second tournament - the Tour Championship - was tough because that’s one of our biggest tournaments and every year we normally get a full crowd, so to play it with no crowd was difficult.

Play Icon WATCH Mark Selby explains how he played genius stabbed-red pot 00:00:40

“Going to the Crucible, knowing what I’ve experienced over the last few years by winning it and playing in front of a packed audience and knowing what a fantastic venue it is when it’s full, it would’ve been disappointing going there with no-one at all. I know there’s not going to be that many – there are rumours it’s going to be 150-200, so probably 100 on each side – but some is better than none.

“It’ll definitely be exciting to have some people there and I think it’s the start of what’s to come and hopefully it’s not too far before we’re round the corner and the crowd can get bigger and bigger.”

Every ticket-holding fan who, under instruction from World Snooker Tour, re-registered their interest to attend in person last month had secured their place at the showpiece event, a statement read.

Play Icon WATCH Watch: Selby rejects O'Sullivan fist-bump; plays rock, paper, scissors instead 00:00:33

Selby of course has ambitions of lifting a fourth world title, but the former world number one added it would be a shame if a maiden champion were to win in front of a smaller crowd in Sheffield.

He added: “I think you’re going to get shocks like that, and you’ll probably get a few more at the Crucible as well.

“For me, I hope whoever wins at the Crucible is someone that’s won it in the past. If somebody wins it for the first time, it’ll be fantastic for them, but you’ve also got the situation where it’s not a full crowd; not everyone’s been able to practice, and it almost takes the shine off their win if they’re able to win it.

“If someone wins it before who’s won it in the past, you don’t get all those questions asked. Hopefully that’s the case but we’ll have to wait and see.”

Play Icon WATCH Selby on his infamous six-minute shot - 'I completely lost the plot' 00:02:15

When does the tournament begin?

The 44th staging of the 2020 World Championship begins on Friday 31 July at 10am (BST) and ends on Sunday 16 August with the final session starting at 7pm (BST) at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield, host venue for the sport's biggest event since 1977

It had been due to start on Saturday 18 April and run until Monday 4 May, but was forced to be delayed due to the global coronavirus crisis.

16 qualifiers will be drawn against the top 16 for the first round of the tournament.

You can find out ticket availability here.

Where can I watch?

Eurosport and Eurosport Player will broadcast all 17 days of the event. Check here for TV listings, or alternatively here for details on how to stream the event live via the Eurosport Player. In addition to the live streaming available on Eurosport Player, daily reports and highlights of matches will be published online on the Eurosport website.

What is the draw for the Snooker World Championship?

World Championship first round

Judd Trump Eng (1) v Qualifier

Yan Bingtao Chn (16) v Qualifier

Stephen Maguire Sco (9) v Qualifier

Kyren Wilson Eng (8) v Qualifier

John Higgins Sco (5) v Qualifier

David Gilbert Eng (12) v Qualifier

Jack Lisowski Eng (13) v Qualifier

Mark Allen NI (4) v Qualifier

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

Mark Williams Wal (3) v Qualifier

Stuart Bingham Eng (14) v Qualifier

Ding Junhui Chn (11) v Qualifier

Ronnie O’Sullivan Eng (6) v Qualifier

Mark Selby Eng (7) v Qualifier

Shaun Murphy Eng (10) v Qualifier

Barry Hawkins Eng (15) v Qualifier

Neil Robertson Aus (2) v Qualifier

The format

First round: best of 19 frames

Second round: best of 25 frames

Quarter-finals: best of 25 frames

Semi-finals: best of 33 frames

Final: best of 35 frames

Prize money

Winner: £500,000

Runner-up: £200,000

Semi-finalist: £100,000

Quarter-finalist £50,000

Second round: £30,000

First round: £20,000

Last 48: £15,000

Last 80: £10,000

Last 112: £5,000

Highest break: £15,000

Total price fund: £2,395,000

Former world champions in field

Ronnie O'Sullivan (2001, 2004, 2008, 2012, 2013)

John Higgins (1998, 2007, 2009, 2011)

Mark Williams (2000, 2003, 2018)

Mark Selby (2014, 2016, 2017)

Judd Trump (2019)

Stuart Bingham (2015)

Neil Robertson (2010)

Graeme Dott (2006)

Shaun Murphy (2005)

World Championship The Debate: Who is the greatest snooker player ever? 5 HOURS AGO