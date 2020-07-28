World Snooker Championship: Latest draw, schedule and results

A generic view of Stephen Hendry of Scotland in action during his match against Ding Junhui of China during day seven of the 888.com World Snooker Championships at the Crucible Theatre on April 25, 2008 in Sheffield, England.

All the information you need to know ahead of the 44th staging of the World Championship that begins on Friday 31 July at 10am (BST) and ends on Sunday 16 August.

FULL EUROSPORT AND EUROSPORT PLAYER LISTINGS HERE

World Championship World Snooker Championship: Latest qualifying results and match schedule A DAY AGO

When is the draw for the Snooker World Championship? Where can I watch?

The draw for the Snooker World Championship will be made on Wednesday July 29; 16 qualifiers will be drawn against the top 16 for the first round of the tournament. It can be streamed live online at Eurosoport.co.uk.

When does the tournament begin?

The 44th staging of the World Championship begins on Friday 31 July at 10am (BST) and ends on Sunday 16 August with the final session starting at 7pm (BST) at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield, host venue for the sport's biggest event since 1977

It had been due to start on Saturday 18 April and run until Monday 4 May, but was forced to be delayed due to the global coronavirus crisis.

You can find out ticket availability here.

Where can I watch the Snooker World Championship?

Eurosport and Eurosport Player will broadcast all 17 days of the event. Check here for TV listings, or alternatively here for details on how to stream the event live via the Eurosport Player. In addition to the live streaming available on Eurosport Player, daily reports and highlights of matches will be published online on the Eurosport website.

World Championship first round

Judd Trump Eng (1) v Qualifier

Yan Bingtao Chn (16) v Qualifier

Stephen Maguire Sco (9) v Qualifier

Kyren Wilson Eng (8) v Qualifier

John Higgins Sco (5) v Qualifier

David Gilbert Eng (12) v Qualifier

Jack Lisowski Eng (13) v Qualifier

Mark Allen NI (4) v Qualifier

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

Mark Williams Wal (3) v Qualifier

Stuart Bingham Eng (14) v Qualifier

Ding Junhui Chn (11) v Qualifier

Ronnie O’Sullivan Eng (6) v Qualifier

Mark Selby Eng (7) v Qualifier

Shaun Murphy Eng (10) v Qualifier

Barry Hawkins Eng (15) v Qualifier

Neil Robertson Aus (2) v Qualifier

The format

First round: best of 19 frames

Second round: best of 25 frames

Quarter-finals: best of 25 frames

Semi-finals: best of 33 frames

Final: best of 35 frames

What are the permutations?

Judd Trump will be in action on the opening day of the event on 31 July. He is due to meet Riga Masters winner Yan Bingtao in the last 16 and could come across recent Tour Championship winner Stephen Maguire in the quarter-finals. Maguire lost 13-6 to Trump in the last eight a year ago, but toppled him 9-6 in the semi-finals of the Tour Championship.

Fives-times winner O'Sullivan begins the event ranked sixth in the world, but has yet to progress beyond the last eight over the past six years. He will be wary of the potential dangers after losing 10-8 to amateur qualifier James Cahill in a major shock in the first round a year ago.

The Essex man is seeded to face Ding Junhui in the last 16, a possible match with three-times winner Mark Williams or 2015 champion Stuart Bingham in the quarter-finals and could come across 2010 world champion and world number two Neil Robertson in the best-of-33 frame semi-finals.

Bingham ousted O'Sullivan in the quarter-finals on his way to victory in 2015 while UK champion Ding beat him at the same stage in 2017.

Providing he negotiates a path to the semi-finals, Trump could potentially encounter former Masters holder Mark Allen or four-times champion John Higgins in the semi-finals.

The bottom quarter of the draw looks to be the toughest with former world champions Mark Selby and Shaun Murphy potentially colliding over the best of 25 frames in the last 16 and Robertson or 2013 finalist Barry Hawkins also in the frame to meet the winner of that match in the quarter-finals.

Prize money

Winner: £500,000

Runner-up: £200,000

Semi-finalist: £100,000

Quarter-finalist £50,000

Second round: £30,000

First round: £20,000

Last 48: £15,000

Last 80: £10,000

Last 112: £5,000

Highest break: £15,000

Total price fund: £2,395,000

World Championship How to watch the 2020 Snooker World Championship live stream? YESTERDAY AT 10:09