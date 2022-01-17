Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has left the door open for Novak Djokovic to return to Australia.

Djokovic left Australia on Sunday night after the Australian Federak Court upheld the decision by Immigration Minister Alex Hawke to cancel his visa.

As it stands the 20-time Grand Slam winner is banned from returning to Australia for the next three years "except in certain circumstances".

Morrison says the nine-time Australian Open champion may be able to return sooner "in the right circumstances".

"I'm not going to sort of precondition any of that or say anything that would not enable the minister to make the various calls they have to make," Morrison told Nine radio.

"I mean, it does go over a three-year period, but there is the opportunity for them to return in the right circumstances and that would be considered at the time."

Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews believes the right decisions were made.

"I understand that this has played out very publicly," she said. "But Australians can be very confident that the Morrison government, and its ministers, will do all that they can to ensure that Australia has strong borders," she said.

"And that those people attempting to come to Australia abide by the laws of the time."

Djokovic's pursuit of a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam title will have to wait until the French Open at Roland Garros. He currently sits on 20 major titles alongside Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

