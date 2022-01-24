Stefanos Tsitsipas outlasted Taylor Fritz to reach the quarter-finals of the Australian Open in a five set epic on Rod Laver Arena.

"An epic match," said Tsitsipas afterwards.

I gave everything on the court and I am very proud of the way I fought and the way I stayed consistent in the crucial moments. I am overwhelmed, the stadium was fire."

Tsitsipas had won both of their previous meetings heading into the match, but it was the big hitting Fritz who drew first blood - pushing hard in the fifth game before he broke the fourth seed’s serve two games later to 15. The big hitting American held his nerve to see out the set 6-4.

But Tsitsipas recovered well and after both players had relatively straight forward service games for most of the set, the Greek player got the crucial break at 5-4 to level the match.

Fritz immediately piled on the pressure at the start of the third set, seeing four break points come and go in the opening game, before he broke the resistance of Tsitsipas in the seventh game on his third break point. He almost secured a double break - and the set - again wasting three break points, before he served out the set to love to take a 2-1 lead.

Tsitsipas pushed in the seventh game of the fourth set, as Fritz’s usually reliable serve dropped in its intensity and his opponent took advantage with his second break point to go 5-3 up. Fritz immediately had an opportunity to get back on track, bringing up 15-40 - but Tsitsipas recovered to take the game - and the set - to take the match to a deciding set.

Tsitsipas was warned about coaching from his players' box at the end of the fourth set, but it did not get to him and the level remained high in the fifth, with both players serving well, until Fritz offered Tsitsipas hope in the ninth game.

The fourth seed missed a first break point but took the second, producing excellent defence before Fritz volleyed into the net to bring up 5-4 - meaning he would serve for the match.

Fritz offered up hope of a comeback with a brilliant passing shot down the line to open the game, but Tsitsipas held his nerve to secure victory and reach the quarter-finals in Melbourne for the third time.

